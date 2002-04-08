IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with LQwD FinTech Corp. CEO Shone Anstey

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Shone Anstey, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of LQwD FinTech Corp. (TSX.V: LQWD) ( LQWDF), a financial technology company focused on creating enterprise-grade infrastructure to drive Bitcoin adoption, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Anstey discussed his background in the cryptocurrency industry, including co-founding BIGG Digital Assets (CSE: BIGG) (OTCQX: BBKCF), before turning his attention to the sustained growth of Bitcoin’s Lightning Network.

“When Bitcoin came around… it just was like ‘hey, this is just an extension of the internet’… Everything that we’re doing here is just a continuation of the revolution of the internet,” Anstey said. “I came from an analytics background. I’m a pragmatic person. I was looking at how to take Bitcoin mainstream and how to take crypto mainstream.”

“That’s initially how I got into [crypto]. I started BIGG Digital Assets late in 2014… We went through crypto winter, survived all of that, came out the other side and built a great compliance software,” he continued. “In 2019, we bought Netcoins… and bolted on our compliance software to create a compliance-first exchange… It’s become one of Canada’s largest exchanges… I’m still with BIGG as a director and large shareholder, but my full-time focus has been on LQwD for the past two years… I like to be with tech startups where… we can start to bolt on a lot of value before everyone wakes up and realizes that this is the next big place to play… The Lightning Network is that space.”

“The Lightning Network solves Bitcoin’s scalability issue. At seven transactions per second, Bitcoin is very slow and very secure. If you want to transfer $100 million worth of Bitcoin, the main network is absolutely acceptable… but if you want to use Bitcoin every day for coffee or purchases or remittances of smaller denominations, the Lightning Network allows you to send really small amounts more quickly,” Anstey added. “It offers a real solution to the scaling problem… We’re seeing really rapid growth of the Lightning Network over the last five years, with a 205% increase in growth of the network in terms of nodes, channels and capital this year alone.”

Throughout the interview, Anstey continued to examine the benefits and scalability of the Lightning Network and detailed how LQwD is capitalizing on these advantages through its targeted platform-as-a-service model.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About LQwD FinTech Corp.

LQwD FinTech Corp. is a Lightning Network Service Provider (LSP) focused company developing payment infrastructure and solutions. The company's mission is to develop institutional grade services that support the Lightning Network and drive improved functionality, transaction capability, user adoption and utility and scaling Bitcoin. LQwD also holds Bitcoin as an operating asset, establishing nodes and payment channels across the Lightning Network. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LQwDFinTech.com.

