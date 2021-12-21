Logo
Study Reveals the Majority of Global Senior Advertising Executives Recognize Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Advertising as the Best Way to Reach Young, Tech-savvy Consumers on the Go

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

86% of advertising executives agree that people on the move, out of their homes are more alert and inclined to engage with advertisements

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / New research from Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, reveals that 61% of senior advertising executives strongly believe Digital out of Home (DOOH) advertising is the most effective way to reach young, consumers who are tech-savvy, highly social, and on-the-go, therefore becoming the most likely group to interact with out of home (OOH) advertising.

Nearly nine out of ten (86%) advertising executives also agreed that people on the move are in an active mindset, increasing alertness outside of their homes - enabling a more seamless digital experience. This in turn, is seen in young, affluent consumers, who are likely to spread brand messaging via word of mouth and social media, and carry out more mobile searches after interacting with DOOH ads than any other media.

"With web browsers increasingly blocking cookies and crowds returning to stadiums, airports, and rideshares, DOOH is set to grow as ad spend is rapidly relocated to the OOH sector," said Peter Bordes, Interim CEO, Alfi. "Young adults, while ad resistant and light users of traditional media, are spending more time out of home and have a variety of digital media touchpoints, making them a perfect target for DOOH ads."

When asked to pick the top five sectors that will see the biggest DOOH ad increase over the next three years, 76% of senior ad executives cited entertainment and media, 62% selected finance, 59% chose the fashion industry, and 52% said health and beauty.

Bordes concluded, "With more and more traditional sectors are becoming aware of the effectiveness of DOOH advertising, we can expect a higher focus on data-driven insights by expanding advertising capabilities, analytical sophistication and delivering it all seamlessly over multiple devices - thus leading to not only confident purchase behaviors but one-to-one connections with consumers.

Methodology

Commissioned by Alfi, PureProfile, a global research company, conducted 100 interviews amongst senior advertising professionals from across the U.S., U.K., Canada, China, France, Germany, and the UAE. Interviews were conducted online in September 2021.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. U.S. Media Contacts

Danielle DeVoren / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Alfi Inc. U.K. Media Contact

Perception A
Phil Anderson / Taylor Marriott
07767 491 519 / 07983 335 021

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
[email protected]

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678214/Study-Reveals-the-Majority-of-Global-Senior-Advertising-Executives-Recognize-Digital-Out-of-Home-DOOH-Advertising-as-the-Best-Way-to-Reach-Young-Tech-savvy-Consumers-on-the-Go

