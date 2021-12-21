ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Camber Energy Shareholders Vote in Favor of Proposed Increase in Authorized Common Shares

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE:American) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC ("Glass Lewis") have recommended that Camber shareholders vote " FOR " Item 1 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 29, 2021 (the "Proxy"), in connection with its Special Meeting, which seeks to amend Camber's Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 250,000,000 to 1,000,000,000 shares. Both firms have also recommended a vote in favor of Item 2 set out in the Company's Proxy.

The Special Meeting will be held on December 30th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT and will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://agm.issuerdirect.com/cei.

About Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading proxy advisory firms who provide independent voting recommendations to institutional investors.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

