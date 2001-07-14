Logo
As Winter Arrives, PG&E Offers Tips to Help Customers Save Money and Energy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Tuesday, Dec. 21, marks the start of the winter season. It’s the winter solstice, the day with the fewest sunlight hours of the year, which makes it the shortest day of the year. To get ready for the colder temperatures and the longer nights that can add up to higher energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) offers ways to help customers conserve energy.

Any increase in our customers’ energy bills can be challenging, particularly during the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cost of natural gas. Natural gas prices for this winter (November 2021 through March 2022) are currently more than double the prices seen last winter. PG&E passes through the cost of its energy purchases directly to our customers and does not earn a profit from these purchases.

“We recognize the impact all of these factors have on our customers which is why we are always here to help with practical ways to manage cold weather energy costs. The first day of winter is a good reminder that simple behavior changes, energy efficiency and weatherization can help save energy and money,” said Aaron August, PG&E’s Vice President of Business Development & Customer Engagement.

Ways to Save Energy this Winter

Try these ideas to help you stay warm and reduce energy costs this winter:

  • Lower your thermostat when away: Save about 1 percent on heating costs per each degree lowered over an eight-hour time frame.
  • Control water temperature: Set water heater thermostat at 120 degrees or lower. Save about 10 percent in water heating costs for every ten degrees lowered.
  • Microwave and save: Reheating leftovers in a microwave can take less time and uses up to 80 percent less energy than a standard oven.
  • Upgrade Lighting: LEDs use at least 75 percent less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

Get Help with Past Due Bills

Customers struggling to pay their bills can learn more about the following programs:

PG&E automatically began enrolling all residential and small business customers with past due balances over 60 days in new extended payment arrangements in September. Customers will be automatically enrolled on an ongoing basis based on eligibility through September 2022. To date more than 810,000 customers are enrolled in the program helping customers reduce unpaid balances over time and protects those enrolled from disconnection once the process restarts next year.

Ways to Reduce Future Energy Bills

Customers may also qualify for several programs at once and can start applying or enrolling now.

For more information please don’t hesitate to call (800) 743-5000 or log onto pge.com%2Fcovid19.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005553r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005553/en/

