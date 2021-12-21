Logo
CORRECTION: Affluence Corporation Appoints CFO and Initiates Process to Become Fully Reporting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This release is correcting and replacing the release sent out earlier this morning with grammatical errors.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that effective January 1, 2022 it will name Mark D. Moyer as Chief Financial Officer of Affluence as it begins the process to upgrade our management and investor financial reporting and analysis of becoming a fully reporting company. Mr. Moyer has held several C-Level positions in publicly listed technology and media companies and sits on several boards most notably as the a Trustee and Chair of the Audit Committee for several mutual funds, which collectively manage over $4 billion in assets.

"We are very fortunate to be able to attract a financial professional like Mark Moyer," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO. Mark was SVP and Chief Accounting Officer for Equant (now Orange Business Services) so he is quite familiar with our space and our operating management so he and will be a great addition to the team. Mark holds an MBA in Finance from New York University, with a BBA in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and he is a CPA," said Honan.

"With Mark's addition we have initiated the process to become a fully reporting company and he will spearhead the project," continued Honan. "Affluence has begun interviewing accounting firms and I have tasked Mark with having the requisite audit requirements completed by early second quarter. Becoming fully reporting, and the added accountability it brings, has been an ongoing goal of our board as well. These improvements will also enable as the ability us to eventually list Affluence up on other exchanges around the globe, which will only create further value for our shareholders," said Honan.

"I am very excited for this opportunity and confident that I can assist in setting the financial direction of Affluence and taking the company to the next level of accountability," said Moyer. "In doing my due diligence on Affluence I was really impressed with the strategic vision of the company, how they have grown the Smart City Software business, their partnerships with several world- renowned technology and service integrators, and their commitment to grow the company both organically and through acquisition. I am also looking forward to working again with Affluence's Global CFO Peter Cummings. Peter has over 30 years of financial experience and has held senior roles at British Telecom and Orange Business Services. I plan on leaning quite heavily on Peter's international finance background especially as Affluence keeps executing internationally," said Moyer.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly- owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678839/CORRECTION-Affluence-Corporation-Appoints-CFO-and-Initiates-Process-to-Become-Fully-Reporting

