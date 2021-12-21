Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Announces Shareholder Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Announces Shareholder Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:DVLP), an emerging fully reporting company in the Health, Wellness, and cannabis marketplaces, today announces following Shareholder Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Throughout the year, we have worked very hard with OTC Markets and SEC to enable the change from Stop to a Pink Current, sec fully reporting status. We would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and loyalty during this lengthy process.

DVLP would like to update our shareholders on some important and exciting developments at our company:

  1. As of December 15, 2021, The recent dilution is complete. This note holder has confirmed that they have converted all their shares and our TA has also verified this.
  2. The corresponding Note will reflect a reduction in debt from our balance sheet.
  3. We have reduced the Authorized Shares (AS) by 1.5 Billion shares. This has been filed with the State of NV.
  4. Other strategies of reducing the outstanding shares(OS) are currently being negotiated.

Over the next 90 days or sooner, we intend to provide clarity to our shareholders on multiple new ventures, acquisitions, and/or mergers with successful, revenue generating business.

To preserve shareholder value, we will avoid reverse splits of the stock at the current price level.

We will communicate this to potential merger candidates to ensure reverse splits are avoided unless they are clearly done to substantially increase shareholder value (such as up-listing to a higher exchange).

We encourage our shareholders to follow our twitter account @OTC_DVLP

Wishing all of you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

Respectfully,

Stavros Triant
[email protected]

SOURCE: Golden Developing Solutions, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678725/Golden-Developing-Solutions-Inc-DVLP-Announces-Shareholder-Update

img.ashx?id=678725

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment