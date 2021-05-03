Greenpro Engaged World-Recognized Shariah Compliant Advisor for the Establishment of Digital Asset Exchange and NFT Marketplace

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced it had signed an Engagement Agreement with International Shariah Research Academy ("ISRA") for the Islamic Finance development with the establishment of Digital Asset Exchange and NFT marketplace in the ASEAN region. ISRA will play a critical role in facilitating Greenpro's clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region to align with international Shariah Compliant standard.

Greenpro signed a Public-Private Partnership ("PPP") Investment Agreement with IHTHS Corporation back in August 2021, under the witness of BIMP-EAGA Business Council, to set up a Shariah Compliant Digital Finance & Economic Zone, and to fulfil BIMP-EAGA's initiative to drive innovation-based development, and to facilitate and promote the development of Shariah Compliant Digital Finance Centre.

According to S&P Global Ratings, the $2.2 trillion Global Islamic finance industry is expected to grow 10% - 12% over 2021-2022 due to increased Islamic bond issuance and a modest economic recovery in the main Islamic finance markets.

https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/global-islamic-finance-forecast-grow-main-markets-recover-sp-2021-05-03/

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "We are strongly confident to establish the Shariah Compliant Digital Asset Exchange within a short period of time by replicating the system already operating in our existing CryptoSX Digital Assets Exchange. With our extensive experience in Security Token Offering (‘STO"), we can help our incubated companies to gain access to alternative regulated fundraising platforms."

About ISRA

ISRA was established in 2008 by the Central Bank of Malaysia as an Islamic finance and Shariah-related research institution. An ICD Thomson Reuters study in 2014 estimated that 6.2% of global Islamic finance research was contributed by ISRA, with over 200 Shariah research projects, publications that include textbooks, journals and research papers that are constantly referred to internationally.

ISRA, has been established to promote applied research in the area of Shariah and Islamic finance. It also acts as a repository of knowledge for Shariah views (fatwas) and undertake studies on contemporary issues in the Islamic financial industry. Moreover, ISRA contributes to strengthening human capital development in Shariah expertise relevant to Islamic finance and provides a platform for greater engagement amongst practitioners, scholars, regulators and academicians via research and dialogue, in both the domestic and international arenas. Through pioneering research and rigorous intellectual dialogue, ISRA aims to promote innovation and dynamism and thus extend the boundaries of Islamic finance. It is envisioned that with greater research and dialogue, mutual respect and recognition will emerge within the global community of the Islamic financial industry. As a part of the International Centre for Education in Islamic Finance (INCEIF), ISRA is able to leverage on its infrastructure and facilities as well as to tap on the knowledge, expertise and resources of its academic faculty and postgraduate students.

For further information regarding the body, please visit https://www.isra.my/

About Cryptosx

CryptoSX is one of the fastest growing digital assets exchanges in the world. An innovative, end-to-end exchange that redefines the perception of STOs while pushing boundaries in a fully regulated ecosystem. With a wide spectrum of industries and a community of passionate investors, CryptoSX allows users to be a part of a new age movement, through easy and secure investments, anytime and anywhere. CryptoSX is compliant with all applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) and holds a Principal Full License since 2018.

To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.cryptosx.io.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT:

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: [email protected]ital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678883/Greenpro-Engaged-World-Recognized-Shariah-Compliant-Advisor-for-the-Establishment-of-Digital-Asset-Exchange-and-NFT-Marketplace



