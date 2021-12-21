Logo
Cub Energy Announces Closing of Sale of CNG Interest

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Cub Energy Inc. ("Cub" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUB) announces it has closed the sale of its 50% interest in CNG Holdings Netherlands B.V. ("CNG"), which in turn owns CNG LLC (Ukraine LLC), the 100% owner of the Uzhgorod licence in western Ukraine as originally announced on April 30, 2021.

Cub is to receive consideration of up to €800,000 (US $900,000) for its 50% interest in CNG consisting of €600,000 (US $675,000) in cash received on closing and €200,000 (US $225,000) as a contingent payment on certain future events including a commercial discovery.

Patrick McGrath, Cub's Chief Executive Officer, said "Cub is pleased to have monetized this asset as part of its strategy to divest non-core assets as it pursues new opportunities."

About Cub Energy Inc.

Cub Energy Inc. (

TSXV:KUB, Financial) is a power and upstream oil and gas company, with a proven track record of exploration and production cost efficiency in Ukraine. The Company's strategy is to implement western technology and capital, combined with local expertise and ownership, to build a portfolio of assets within a high commodity price environment. For further information please contact us or visit our website: www.cubenergyinc.com

Patrick McGrath
Chief Executive Officer
(832) 499-6009
[email protected]

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Cub believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable; however there can be no assurance those expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Ukraine, the Black Sea Region and globally; political unrest and security concerns in Ukraine; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the prices of natural gas, power and foreign currency; governmental regulation of the industry, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance which can reduce production or cause production to be shut in or delayed; failure to obtain industry partner and other fourth party consents and approvals, if and when required; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in resource operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the resource industry; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking information contained in this news release. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Cub Energy Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/678893/Cub-Energy-Announces-Closing-of-Sale-of-CNG-Interest

