Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces TR1 - Notification of Major Holdings

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (

LSE:ALL, Financial)(OTC PINK:ALLIF)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

AU0000XINEX3

Issuer Name

Atlantic Lithium Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

DGR Global Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Brisbane

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Australia

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Dec-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Dec-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.78

10.78

61,851,851

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.81

12.81

73,022,667

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

AU0000XINEX3

61,851,851

10.78

Sub Total 8.A

61,851,851

10.78%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21 December 2021

13. Place Of Completion

Brisbane, QLD, Australia

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/678825/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-TR1--Notification-of-Major-Holdings

img.ashx?id=678825

