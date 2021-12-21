Logo
FirstEnergy Foundation Presents $10,000 "Gift of the Season" to Ravens Care in Toledo Edison's Service Area

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Gifts are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday campaign

PR Newswire

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation presented a surprise $10,000 "Gift of the Season" to Ravens Care in Defiance, Ohio, to support programs that provide emergency assistance to families in need across Defiance County. The gift was presented to a deserving organization within the Toledo Edison service area as part of the Foundation's annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign.

Toledo_Edison_Logo.jpg

Winners across FirstEnergy's service areas were chosen secretly by the company's external affairs employees, who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved individuals.

"We are proud to support Ravens Care so they can continue to provide services to help those who are struggling with unexpected challenges during these uncertain times," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "This organization helps people, like single mothers, make ends meet while providing them with skills and resources necessary to help them get ahead in life."

Established in 1993, Ravens Care is a Christian ministry dedicated to fulfilling temporary and every day needs in the community that are not met by state or federal assistance programs. The organization provides low-income families with emergency support, including temporary lodging, food vouchers and funds to cover basic living expenses and life-sustaining medications. The organization's Brighter Beginnings program provides support and counseling to single mothers transitioning out of drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs to help them achieve long-term sobriety.

"The generous funds provided by the FirstEnergy Foundation will allow us to continue to help families avoid unsettling situations like homelessness and wondering where their next meal will come from," said Callie Katterheinrich, executive director of Ravens Care. "We estimate that more than 80 families will be touched by the Foundation's gift. The funds come during a time of need because many families are in a situation they never thought they would be in during this pandemic, and they come to us for help."

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

Photos of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: A photo of the FirstEnergy Foundation's "Gift of the Season" being presented to Ravens Care is available for download on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=CL14483&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-presents-10-000-gift-of-the-season-to-ravens-care-in-toledo-edisons-service-area-301449203.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

