Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) to Assist Palayan Resources (OTC: PLYN) with Strategic Advisory, Public Company, and M&A Services for Upcoming FinTech Acquisition

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CARY, NC, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Small Business Development Group, Inc. (SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com) today announced that it will assist Palayan Resources, Inc. ( PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company which recently announced it has signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to acquire a Global FinTech company in the money transfer industry.

That company, which has asked not to be identified as yet, is in the global marketplace. The transaction is subject to standard due diligence including audited financial statements from the FinTech company.

“This transaction involves multiple parties, the common thread being C2C Business Strategies, LLC, which serves as a strategic advisor for Palayan Resources,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman. Mr. Salisbury explains that C2C Business Strategies is the management arm of C2C Private Investment Company. C2C Business Strategies has a controlling interest in both SBDG and PLYN.

“The target acquisition company for PLYN is a FinTech company based in Singapore, brought to our attention by SBDG’s Southeast Asia office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After months of meetings including all parties, we are confident that this is a great transaction for all involved stakeholders,” said Brian Jue, SBDG’s Chief Operating Officer and a Board member.

“SBDG plans to roll out Strategic Advisory, Private to Public, and M&A services in 2022. SBDG has the knowledge and resources in place to assist both PLYN and its target acquisition. This assistance includes: the operation of a compliant publicly traded company, resources and connections to sources of investment capital, and access to additional acquisitions utilizing our in-house M&A Advisory firm, Stony Hill Advisors,” said Mr. Jue.“We believe that this client will serve as an excellent example of what we can do to help other companies, and it emphasizes our goal of driving revenue while finding additional opportunities for asset appreciation for SBDG stakeholders.”

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. ( SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

About Palayan Resources, Inc.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company will focus on pursuing acquisition opportunities that can benefit private companies through PLYN’s public status, acquiring revenue producing transactions. Headquartered in Lady Lake, FL, contact [email protected] more information.

About C2C Private Investment Company LLC:

Originated in 1984, C2C Private Investment Company, LLC is composed of Partners with more than 200 years of cumulative experience. C2C PIC partners have participated in over 100 transactions with tombstone values from $150,000 to $65,000,000.

For more information, visit www.c2cpic.com

About Stony Hill Advisors:

Stony Hill Advisors LLC is a merger and acquisition advisory firm that specializes in providing intermediary services for lower middle market companies and small business entrepreneurs. They have assisted clients across a wide variety of industries throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Connecticut and the New York metro region. They offer various professional services including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, exit value planning, business valuations, and transaction consulting. Their role is that of a trusted advisor partnering with their clients and the client’s other trusted advisors to provide confidential, qualitative, and quantitative guidance and deliver results.

For more information, visit www.stonyhilladvisors.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

[email protected]

