MedMen Opens Fenway Store Location, Officially Enters Massachusetts' Thriving Cannabis Market

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the opening of its newest store location in Boston’s famed Fenway Park area. Occupying 4,725 square feet of prime retail space on 120 Brookline Avenue, MedMen Fenway marks the Company’s entry into Massachusetts’ booming adult-use market.

“As we continue to execute against our aggressive growth plans as MedMen 2.0, we are excited to announce the opening of our newest location in the very heart and soul of Boston,” said Michael Serruya, Interim CEO, MedMen. “We look forward to becoming a contributing member of the vibrant Fenway Park community and to serving the Greater Boston area with best-in-class cannabis products and exceptional customer service.”

To mark the official opening of MedMen Fenway, the Company will host a grand opening celebration for the public on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees will receive introductory pricing on a wide range of premium cannabis products.

MedMen Fenway will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including an array of high cannabinoid and terpene offerings and a diverse selection of brands such as Kanha, Cresco and more. These premium products will be available in-store or through in-store pickup orders placed in advance via phone or MedMen’s proprietary online ordering service for customers.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.medmen.com%2Fstores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005213r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005213/en/

