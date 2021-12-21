Landis+Gyr Appoints Sean Cromie as New EVP Americas

PR Newswire

CHAM, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) today appointed Sean Cromie as Executive Vice President and Head of Americas and a member of the Group Executive Management, effective January 1st, 2022. His predecessor, Prasanna Venkatesan, will assume the position of Executive Vice President Strategy.

Sean Cromie joined Landis+Gyr in June 2020 as Executive Vice President Operations and Supply Chain Management and has been instrumental in streamlining Landis+Gyr's operations and stabilizing the Company's supply chain during the time of global component shortages.

Prior to joining Landis+Gyr, Sean Cromie, an Irish and US citizen, held various positions in Europe and the US as President, General Manager, Managing Director and Business Unit Manager in the automotive supply and aircraft interiors equipment & services industries. He is an experienced global leader with strong customer focus, operational experience and organizational acumen, skills that will be driving success in his new position as Head of Americas. Further, Mr. Cromie holds a Bachelor of Combined Sciences from Ulster University, Northern Ireland.

Prasanna Venkatesan, current Executive Vice President and Head of Americas, will be appointed Executive Vice President Strategy. In this role, Prasanna Venkatesan will continue his excellent collaboration with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors to define and drive the Company's business strategy and position the Company for profitable growth, organically and inorganically.

"Prasanna has been instrumental in shaping the Americas region and, on behalf of all of us at Landis+Gyr, I would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication over the past seven years. As demonstrated by our recent landmark wins, Prasanna has a unique knowledge of the industry and our customer base which will perfectly position him to drive our strategic initiatives and transformation to the next level", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr Group AG.

"At the same time, we are very pleased to announce Sean's appointment as Head of Americas and I look forward to working closely with him on driving continued success in our Americas region. As a trusted member of Landis+Gyr's leadership team, Sean will successfully shape the future of our Americas segment and ensure that we deliver on our customer commitments, while enabling our customers with leading-edge innovation to manage energy better."

