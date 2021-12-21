Logo
Former Waze and Google Executive Named Chief Marketing Officer at E INC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021

Emma Weisberg Joins Parent Organization of Canada's Fastest Growing Automotive Company

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") today named its first Chief Marketing Officer, Emma Weisberg. Bringing nearly two decades of experience leading marketing and sales for global brands, Weisberg is joining the company's executive leadership team to bring a forward-thinking approach on marketing strategies, rigorous analytics, and purpose-driven communications in support of the company's strategic plan.

"E INC is an innovative technology company transforming the way automotive dealers buy, sell and manage inventory and thus impacting the consumer car shopping experience as well," said Weisberg. "I look forward to bringing my background in the tech sector to help build and accelerate the brand to achieve its full potential."

Weisberg spent eight years working her way up the marketing ranks at Google before leaving to found Blinkbuggy, a mobile app startup that raised more than $1 million and achieved market penetration in the top 100 markets nationwide. Weisberg then joined digital media technology company Yieldbot as the senior vice president of marketplace strategy before being named global CMO of Waze Ads and head of consumer marketing for Waze North America, a community-driven GPS and navigation app, where she drove global business marketing and brand building.

As the publicly-traded parent company of EDealer and EBlock, E INC is an automotive technology company on a mission to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience. Ranked as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America, EBlock is the premier remarketing platform for dealers, wholesalers, and independent auctions, providing a tech-first platform with live virtual lanes, set auction times, and an exciting, uncompromised auction experience. EDealer is Canada's largest auto dealer website provider and a proven leader in automotive inventory syndication, providing technology that minimizes time required by dealers to reach customers with consistent, accurate, merchandised inventory.

"Emma is a highly-experienced and talented marketer with a proven track record of building and modernizing some of the world's largest brands," said Jason McClenahan, CEO of E INC. "With her extensive brand transformation experience and data-driven background, we are confident she will strengthen and propel E INC -- and thus EBlock and EDealer -- to the next level."

Weisberg serves as a board member of WhyHunger and is a mentor to seed-level ventures through Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and to young professionals through Bonsai. She has presented to audiences worldwide including at One-to-One E-Commerce in Monaco, Coca Cola's Customer Summit in Atlanta, and Adweek LATAM in Mexico and has been covered in leading publications such as Bloomberg, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, and TechCrunch.

favicon.png?sn=TO14620&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-waze-and-google-executive-named-chief-marketing-officer-at-e-inc-301449235.html

SOURCE E Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO14620&Transmission_Id=202112211330PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO14620&DateId=20211221
