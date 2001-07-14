Logo
Eastern Bank Foundation Announces Latest Support For COVID-19 Relief To Help Address Food Insecurity Across Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Eastern+Bank+Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern+Bank, has announced an additional $280,000 in COVID-19 support to address issues of food insecurity across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Fifty-six organizations working to break the cycle of hunger – community-by-community – are receiving this latest relief.

“No one should have to go to bed hungry, and so many more people are struggling to get enough food to eat as a result of the pandemic. Working with many local partners we will continue to do what we can to help eliminate inequities and bring security and stability to the communities we serve,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, President and CEO of the Eastern Bank Foundation. “We thank the teams working on the ground to provide food assistance, especially now as winter begins and the holiday season is upon us.”

In Massachusetts, grant recipients provide food assistance across Boston, Cape Cod, Merrimack Valley, MetroWest, and the North Shore and South Shore. In New Hampshire, grant recipients serve communities in Dover, Concord, Manchester and Portsmouth.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Eastern Bank Foundation has provided COVID-19 relief donations to more than 665 community-based organizations totaling more than $15 million, supporting last mile vaccination efforts, aid to immigrants, the elderly, survivors of domestic violence, mental health services, community health centers, food banks and pantries, multi-service providers and community foundations, early childhood development providers, safe and affordable housing providers, and organizations assisting businesses of color.

About Eastern Bank Foundation

Created in 1994, the Eastern Bank Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank. Through philanthropy, employee volunteerism, advocacy and collaborations with other businesses and community partners, Eastern Bank Foundation responds to community needs and supports sustainable solutions to our communities’ most vexing challenges across eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit easternbank.com%2Ffoundation.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005652r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005652/en/

