Cat Financial Contributes to the National Museum of African American Music to Promote Education, Understanding and Diversity to Youth Throughout the Nashville Area

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cat Financial Contributes to the National Museum of African American Music to Promote Education, Understanding and Diversity to Youth Throughout the Nashville Area

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) is announcing a $1 million donation to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) to support and promote the museum's focus on education and youth outreach in the Nashville area. The newly built museum is a state-of-the-art gallery designed to engage audiences in hands-on experiences that inform and inspire fans and students. NMAAM's mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

"This contribution will expose thousands of Nashville youth to the museum," said Cat Financial President Dave Walton. "Our partnership will foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the influence and impact of African Americans on music and enrich the dialogue between students and the community through unique, culture-driven experiences."

As part of the contribution, Cat Financial will be a "Soundtrack for All" title sponsor, providing free access to thousands of Metro Nashville school students for field trips to the museum for guided tours and hands-on activities. Through "Soundtrack for All," NMAAM will target schools where music education and museum access are limited.

"We are excited to partner with Cat Financial to grow and build on the museum's mission and educational programs," said President and CEO of NMAAM H. Beecher Hicks, III. "Cat Financial's contribution allows us to ensure the museum's resources and influence continues to have a broader reach in the community and beyond."

The contribution also promotes the museum's "From Nothing to Something" (FN2S) online digital platform and "Rivers of Rhythm Institute for Social Education" (RRISE). NMAAM's FN2S digital content engages students in examining, researching, and analyzing the history of African American musical innovation and its role in shaping American history. The donationalso supports the further buildout of the Quaver Music adaption, a web-based animated platform that will help ensure students have access to and are aware of the rich education and cultural content preserved by NMAAM and will help to engage students on multiple levels. RRISE is an annual teacher training workshop that provides educators across the nation with access to curriculum development training and techniques/tactics for teaching African American history through music. Through Cat Financial's support, the workshop will provide complimentary access to Metro Nashville educators.

Cat Financial's contribution will be distributed over the course of 10 years and will include ongoing employee engagement.

About Cat Financial
Celebrating 40 years in 2021, Cat Financial is a subsidiary of Caterpillar, the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Cat Financial provides a wide range of financing solutions to customers and Cat® dealers for machines, engines, Solar® turbines,genuine Cat parts and services. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cat Financial serves customers globally with offices and subsidiaries located throughout North and South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Visit cat.com to learn more about Cat Financial.

About NMAAM
The National Museum of African American Music is the only museum dedicated solely to educating, preserving, and celebrating the influence African Americans have had on music. Based in Nashville, Tenn., as a part of the Fifth + Broadway development, the Museum shares the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring musical heroes of the past into the present.

favicon.png?sn=CG14613&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cat-financial-contributes-to-the-national-museum-of-african-american-music-to-promote-education-understanding-and-diversity-to-youth-throughout-the-nashville-area-301449257.html

SOURCE Cat Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG14613&Transmission_Id=202112211400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG14613&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment