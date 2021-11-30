T. ROWE PRICE NAMES HEAD OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

T. ROWE PRICE NAMES HEAD OF GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Chrystal Williams to lead new team developed to bridge talent across the firm's global digital capabilities

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price announced today that Chrystal Williams has joined the firm's Global Distribution organization as head of its newly created Global Distribution Digital Solutions group. The new team will bring together several digital capabilities from across the firm – including those supporting web product ownership, digital design, product data display, and common local digital marketing tools – to amplify the firm's digital experience for clients across T. Rowe Price businesses. Williams will report to Head of Global Marketing Theresa McLaughlin.

T_Rowe_Price_Group_Chrystal_Williams.jpg

Williams has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She joins T. Rowe Price from Arbi Solutions, a consulting business she established in 2018. Previously, Williams spent more than 20 years at Invesco, where she served as Head of Digital and led teams responsible for digital and marketing technology solutions, content strategy, mobile apps, web-UX design and more. She also led the creation of a Global Center of Excellence governance program.

"Our clients are savvy and we want our technology to meet them where they are," said McLaughlin. "Chrystal's extensive experience and eye to digital strategy will ensure we continue to enhance and deliver meaningful client experiences across our businesses and foster even greater internal synergy in our digital approach."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is an independent global asset management company with $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. The firm is focused on delivering investment excellence and retirement services for institutional, intermediary, and individual investors. Our strategic investing approach, driven by independent thinking and guided by rigorous research, helps clients feel confident in pursuing financial goals. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=PH14708&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-names-head-of-global-distribution-digital-solutions-301449293.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH14708&Transmission_Id=202112211409PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH14708&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment