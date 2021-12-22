Slinger to Host Investor Strategy Update and Earnings Call for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on December 22, 2021

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger ( SLBG), a leading connected sports technology company, will provide a strategy update for investors and report on financial and operational results for its Second Quarter Fiscal 2021, which ended on October 31, 2021.



Slinger’s earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Slinger Investor Relations website ( ht tps://slingerbagir.com/ ) at approximately 8:00 am ET on December 22, 2021.

Management will host a webcast beginning at 10:00 am ET on December 22, during which a detailed update and review of the Company’s “Watch, Play, Learn” commercial sports strategy will be provided. In addition, management will discuss the near and long-term opportunities ahead for the combined Slinger, GAMEFACE.AI and PlaySight companies, and also will review second quarter results, followed by a Q&A with investors.

The call will be webcast through this direct link at 10am ET: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1521010&tp_key=c8920e3fe9

Investors can submit questions ahead of time to inve [email protected] .

Replay

Telephone replays of the call will be available beginning on December 22, 2021, 1:00 PM ET through January 5, 2022, 11:59 PM ET.

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13725839

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .



For Slinger Investor Relations inquiries visit www.slingerbagir.com , or contact [email protected] com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger media enquiries contact the Press Office at [email protected] 443-407-7564

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.