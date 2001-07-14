Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Oak+Street+Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 2:15 p.m. (ET) on Monday, January 10, 2022.

The live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 19 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

