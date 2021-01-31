INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), ON24, Inc. (ONTF), and Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), ON24, Inc. (ONTF), and Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc., ON24, Inc., and Owlet, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (“Lightspeed” or the “Company”) (: LSPD)

Class Period: September 11, 2020 to November 3, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

The lawsuits allege throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company: (i) overstated its pre-IPO business metrics and financial prospects by overstating its true customer count by 85%; (ii) overstated its pre-IPO business metrics and financial prospects by overstating its true gross transaction volume – a payment volume metric that a former employee describes as “smoke and mirrors” – by 10%; (iii) overstated its business metrics and financial prospects by concealing declining organic growth and ongoing business deterioration; (iv) overstated its business metrics and financial prospects by claiming that its Average Revenue Per User was increasing; (v) had undertaken an acquisition spree at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while its management pursued aggressive revenue reporting practices; and (vi) had been operating the Company with defective internal controls and ineffective oversight of its accounting practices by its outside audit firm.

For additional information on the Lightspeed lawsuits please visit this website.

ON24, Inc. (“ON24” or the “Company”) (: ONTF)

Class Period: January 31, 2021 to November 3, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

The lawsuits allege that the representations made in the Registration Statement used to effectuate the Company’s IPO were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the surge in COVID-19 customers observed in the lead up to the IPO consisted of a significant number that did not fit ON24’s traditional customer profile, and, as a result, were significantly less likely to renew their contracts. After the IPO, as the true facts emerged, the value of the Company’s shares declined sharply.

For additional information on the ON24 lawsuits please visit this website.

Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (: OWLT)

Class Period: March 31, 2021 to October 4, 2021
Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Central District of California
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

The lawsuits allege throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device; (2) as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Owlet lawsuits please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
(212) 371-6600
[email protected]
www.kmllp.com

ti?nf=ODQxNjA5MyM0NjI1Nzc4IzIwMjA2Njk=
Kirby-McInerney-LLP.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment