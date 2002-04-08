INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. (INSD) Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Instadose Pharma Corp. (“Instadose” or the “Company”) ( INSD). The investigation concerns whether Instadose has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 23, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities due to concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace. The SEC specifically noted stock price and volume increases of Instadose stock unsupported by the Company’s assets and financial information, trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person at the Company, and operations at the Company’s Canadian affiliate. On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 13%, from $28.30 per share to close at $24.61 per share on November 23, 2021, which was immediately before trading was halted.

On December 9, 2021, when the Company’s securities resumed trading, the stock price opened and closed at $2.00 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Instadose securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected] , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-371-6600

https://www.kmllp.com

[email protected]



