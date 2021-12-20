Seelos Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has granted a stock option to purchase 75,000 shares of common stock to one new employee. The stock option was granted pursuant to the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Plan and granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Seelos in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price equal to $1.65, the closing price per share of Seelos' common stock, as reported by Nasdaq, on December 20, 2021, the date of grant. The option is a non-qualified stock option and 1/4th of the shares vest on the one-year anniversary of the new employee's commencement of employment and an additional 1/48th of the shares vest monthly thereafter over the next three years, in each case provided that the new employee remains continuously employed by Seelos through the applicable vesting date, inclusive.

Seelos is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

