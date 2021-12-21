Logo
TD SYNNEX to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on January 11, 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 before market open on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. A conference call to review the results will be held at 6:00 AM (PT) / 9:00 AM (ET) the same day, hosted by Rich Hume, CEO and Marshall Witt, CFO.

TD_SYNNEX_Logo.jpg

The quarterly earnings press release and a live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.synnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2021 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts
Liz Morali
Investor Relations
(510) 668-8436
[email protected]

Bobby Eagle
Global Corporate Communications
(727) 538-5864
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF14653&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-synnex-to-announce-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-on-january-11-2022-301449308.html

SOURCE TD SYNNEX

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14653&Transmission_Id=202112211605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14653&DateId=20211221
