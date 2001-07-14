MSG Entertainment Names David F. Byrnes Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MSG Entertainment Names David F. Byrnes Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced that David F. Byrnes, a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of finance experience, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 24.

In this role, Mr. Byrnes will work closely with MSG Entertainment’s executive management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business and oversee the Company’s financial matters, including the financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement functions. MSG Entertainment’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark H. FitzPatrick, will remain with the Company through April 1 to assist with the transition. Mr. Byrnes will report to Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

Mr. Dolan said: “We are very pleased that David is joining MSG Entertainment at such a pivotal time for the Company. He brings a wealth of financial and operating experience in the media and entertainment industries, which will prove valuable as we continue to advance the Company’s key initiatives. We also thank Mark for his contributions, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Byrnes said: “I am excited to be joining MSG Entertainment, and look forward to working with the Company’s management team, and the entire Finance department, to help ensure we continue to deliver excellence across our financial operations and drive key business priorities.”

Mr. Byrnes most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance for ViacomCBS, where he was responsible for the company’s budgeting, forecasting and long-range strategic planning processes. He joined CBS Corporation in 2008 before the company merged with Viacom in 2019. His prior roles with CBS Corporation include as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as leadership positions in Division Finance; Internal Audit; Technology Finance; and Corporate Development functions. Prior to joining CBS, Mr. Byrnes held various leadership positions over more than five years at Automatic Data Processing, including as Divisional Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Financial Reporting and Policy. He began his finance career in the audit practice at KPMG, where he spent 11 years.

Mr. Byrnes received his B.B.A. from Pace University, and an MBA from the Columbia Business School. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005706r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005706/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment