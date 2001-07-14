MSG Entertainment Names David F. Byrnes Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced that David F. Byrnes, a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of finance experience, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 24.

In this role, Mr. Byrnes will work closely with MSG Entertainment’s executive management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business and oversee the Company’s financial matters, including the financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement functions. MSG Entertainment’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark H. FitzPatrick, will remain with the Company through April 1 to assist with the transition. Mr. Byrnes will report to Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

Mr. Dolan said: “We are very pleased that David is joining MSG Entertainment at such a pivotal time for the Company. He brings a wealth of financial and operating experience in the media and entertainment industries, which will prove valuable as we continue to advance the Company’s key initiatives. We also thank Mark for his contributions, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Byrnes said: “I am excited to be joining MSG Entertainment, and look forward to working with the Company’s management team, and the entire Finance department, to help ensure we continue to deliver excellence across our financial operations and drive key business priorities.”

Mr. Byrnes most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance for ViacomCBS, where he was responsible for the company’s budgeting, forecasting and long-range strategic planning processes. He joined CBS Corporation in 2008 before the company merged with Viacom in 2019. His prior roles with CBS Corporation include as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as leadership positions in Division Finance; Internal Audit; Technology Finance; and Corporate Development functions. Prior to joining CBS, Mr. Byrnes held various leadership positions over more than five years at Automatic Data Processing, including as Divisional Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Financial Reporting and Policy. He began his finance career in the audit practice at KPMG, where he spent 11 years.

Mr. Byrnes received his B.B.A. from Pace University, and an MBA from the Columbia Business School. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005706/en/