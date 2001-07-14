The Walt Disney Company Extends Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy's Contract Through June 30, 2024

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Walt Disney Company Extends Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy's Contract Through June 30, 2024

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has extended Christine M. McCarthy’s contract as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through June 30, 2024, it was announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer. Ms. McCarthy is a 22-year veteran of the Company and has served as CFO since 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005761/en/

Christine_McCarthy.jpg

Christine McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

“Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet. She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,” Mr. Chapek said. “Her expertise, judgment, and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.”

“It is an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of this great company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Bob Chapek and the entire senior management team as we advance the Company’s strategic initiatives with an eye toward delivering shareholder value,” said Ms. McCarthy, whose contract previously had been set to expire at the end of 2022. “I am proud of Disney’s world-class financial organization and all it has achieved, and look forward to building on the team’s success in the years ahead.”

As CFO, Ms. McCarthy oversees the Company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

Ms. McCarthy first joined Disney in 2000, and prior to becoming CFO in 2015, she was Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company and FM Global, and is a Trustee of Carnegie Institution for Science. She has received numerous awards and has been named multiple times to Treasury & Risk’s “100 Most Influential People in Finance,” the Top 100 Irish American Business Leaders, and Business Insider’s “The 15 Most Influential Women in Finance.” In 2015, she was the recipient of Treasury Today’s Adam Smith “Woman of the Year” award. In 2016, she received Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Executive of the Year” award and was honored as one of the Entertainment Diversity Council’s “Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment.”

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211221005761r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005761/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment