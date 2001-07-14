Alnylam Publishes 3rd Annual Patient Access Philosophy Report Demonstrating Steady Access to Approved Therapies as Company Enters New Geographies

Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today published its third annual Patient Access Philosophy Report. This report is designed to measure Alnylam’s global progress against its 2017 commitments to ensuring broad access to RNAi therapeutics for people who may benefit.

The 2021 Patient Access Philosophy Report summarizes Alnylam’s latest collaborations with payer, provider, regulatory, distributor, and advocacy partners. Importantly, the report demonstrates Alnylam’s steadfast commitment to innovative access initiatives as the company serves more patients and enters new geographies, which is instrumental to its P5x25 strategic plan focused on patients, products, pipeline, performance, and profitability. This year’s report also highlights how Alnylam has supported patient access to RNAi therapeutics amidst the ongoing global pandemic.

Highlights include:

Supporting patients from clinical development of new therapies through commercialization: Around the world, more than 2,250 commercial patients managing rare diseases now rely on Alnylam’s therapies. Alnylam’s global programs and partnerships inform and empower patients to get access to education and care, guided by the belief that no patient should have to wait for hope. Through these partnerships, Alnylam has:

Provided access to its therapies to many patients around the world via the establishment of compassionate use and early access programs.

Helped to provide greater access to home administration for all three of its approved therapies.

Ensured the majority of commercially insured U.S. patients enrolled in Alnylam’s patient services program faced little or no out-of-pocket costs.

Provided training for more than 50 patient advocates from 18 European countries across its therapeutic areas.

Supported independent genetic testing programs that reached nearly 59,000 people in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Europe.

Collaborating with more partners worldwide to define value and support access: Alnylam’s growth in new markets is accompanied by extensive collaboration around value-based care and responsible pricing. By working with local governments, private and public payers, and distribution partners, Alnylam continues to produce innovative solutions that remove barriers to care, globally. Through these partnerships, Alnylam has:

Expanded its global footprint to more than 45 markets worldwide.

Instituted zero arbitrary price increases worldwide.

Realized 98% coverage for ONPATTRO, 94% for GIVLAARI, and 88% for OXLUMO across U.S. commercial and government insurers, including Medicare and Medicaid. For patients enrolled in Alnylam’s patient support program, 73% of ONPATTRO patients, 84% of GIVLAARI patients, and 92% of OXLUMO patients have zero cost sharing (no out-of-pocket payments) for the medicine.

Established 14 new value-based agreements, achieving 43 total VBAs with U.S. payers (ONPATTRO - 19; GIVLAARI – 13; OXLUMO-11).

Established availability of ONPATTRO, Alnylam’s first approved therapy, in more than 30 countries across Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) through direct reimbursement or expanded access.

Achieved pricing and reimbursement for both ONPATTRO and GIVLAARI in Europe’s five largest markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom) within 20 months of the European Commission approval, faster than the average time to market for orphan drugs.

Increased the number of Asia-Pacific countries where patients have access to Alnylam medicines to three.

“Over the past 20 years, I have had the privilege of contributing to a team committed to transforming lives through an innovative new class of medicines. Our team has always understood that the science of RNAi therapeutics was step one. The ultimate challenge would be ensuring our patients globally have access to the treatment, independent of their financial status and external events,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Founding Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “My goal as CEO was to ensure this commitment to our patients always guided Alnylam’s operations. Nearly 20 years later, we have quantifiable proof that it did and still does. As my time as CEO comes to an end, I am excited to watch Yvonne Greenstreet lead our growing Alnylam team in transforming the way patient access is conceived and approached globally.”

To read more about Alnylam’s Patient+Access+Philosophy or download the 2021 report, click here.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO® (lumasiran), as well as Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005749/en/