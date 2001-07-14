Marcus & Millichap Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today that Mira Wolff has joined the firm as senior vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Wolff has over 25 years of experience in human resources management, advising numerous organizations on recruiting and retention of top talent, employee engagement, strategic planning, and technology-based training. Her experience includes all aspects of sourcing, onboarding, and integration involved in over 80 acquisitions.

Mira Wolff (Photo: Business Wire)

Hessam Nadji, president and CEO of Marcus & Millichap, stated: “MMI's long-term growth plan relies heavily on innovations related to training, employee and sales force productivity, engagement, and diversity. Mira's experience in these areas within the insurance industry, which has many similarities to real estate services, in addition to her background in the mortgage and technology industries, is invaluable.”

As CHRO, Wolff will be responsible for all aspects of human resources for the firm and provide leadership and innovation to the company’s sales force, management team, and support staff. She will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute a human resources strategy. “I am very excited for the opportunity to join the Marcus & Millichap team with its distinguished history of maximizing value for its clients,” said Wolff. “I look forward to utilizing my expertise to enhance the firm’s current sales force and management development programs, productivity, and educational tools. My primary focus will be to further engage our sales force and employees at every level, while continuing to foster the world-class work environment that makes Marcus & Millichap an industry leader.”

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

