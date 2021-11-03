Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. Announces that Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about December 27, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. Announces that Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about December 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:SHCAU) today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in its units commencing on or about December 27, 2021.

The Class A common stock and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols SHCA and SHCAW, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SHCAU.

Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 3, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus related to the initial public offering may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by email: [email protected]; or Stifel, Nicolaus, & Company, Incorporated, 1 South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing [email protected].

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, regarding the Company's business strategy, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect" and "intend" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the risk factors section of the Company's final prospectus for its initial public offering and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's securities filings can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp.
512.961.4633
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA14766&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spindletop-health-acquisition-corp-announces-that-class-a-common-stock-and-warrants-to-commence-separate-trading-on-or-about-december-27-2021-301449397.html

SOURCE Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA14766&Transmission_Id=202112211633PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA14766&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment