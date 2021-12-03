Logo
SCHWAZZE CLOSES ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF SMOKING GUN, LLC & SMOKING GUN LAND COMPANY, LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021

OTCQX: SHWZ

Acquisition Adds to Schwazze's Retail Footprint in Colorado

DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" orthe "Company"), announced that it has closed the acquisition of the assets of Smoking Gun, LLC and Smoking Gun Land Company, LLC ("Smoking Gun"). Total consideration for the acquisition was $4 million in cash and 100,000 shares of Schwazze common stock upon closing.

Schwazze_SCHWAZZE_CLOSES_ACQUISITION_OF_ASSETS_OF_SMOKING_GUN__L.jpg

The Smoking Gun dispensary and assets are located on a prime retail corner on Colorado Blvd. in Glendale, Colorado in the center of the greater Denver metro area. This acquisition is part of the Company's continuing retail expansion plan in Colorado, and including the recently announced planned acquisitions in New Mexico (December 3, 2021), brings the total number of dispensaries to 32.

Since April 2020, Schwazze acquired or announced the planned acquisition of 32 cannabis dispensaries, including the ten R. Greenleaf New Mexico dispensaries. In 2021, the Company also acquired or announced the planned acquisition of seven cultivation facilities, three in Colorado - SCG Holding LLC, Brow 2 LLC and Star Buds - and four licensed in New Mexico. The New Mexico acquisition will also add a manufacturing asset, Elemental Kitchen & Laboratories, LLC, to the Company's manufacturing plant, Purplebee's in Colorado. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its BioSciences division and in August 2021 it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

About Schwazze
Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high- performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including the acquisition described in this press release, and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, and (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=TO14913&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwazze-closes-acquisition-of-assets-of-smoking-gun-llc--smoking-gun-land-company-llc-301449406.html

SOURCE Schwazze

