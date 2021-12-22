Tytan Cybernetics ("Video River Networks" OTC) announces the Formation of Tytan Metaverse to Take Advantage of the Metaverse Properties Price-Discovery Opportunities.

TORRANCE, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tytan Cybernetics/ Video River Networks “the Company” (OTC: NIHK TWTR: @NIHKEV), a technologically innovative holding company for Electric Vehicle, Fintech, Ai, Robotics, Drones, Distressed assets, and Business opportunities within the high growth, Fintech, Ai, Health, Sports and Entertainment industries, announces the formation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Tytan Metaverse to take advantage of the current Metaverse Properties price-discovery opportunities.



Tytan Metaverse seeks to become a Metaverse LANDLORD with holdings in Decentraland, Sandbox, Somnium Crytovoxels and Upland. Being a subsidiary of a successful real estate company, Tytan Metaverse plans to embark of rapid acquisitions of Metaverse properties, renting them out for income as well as holding them for long-term growth. Starting December 22, 2021, Tytan will dedicate staff and consultants to focus and comb through the Metaverse looking for property-bargains in Decentraland, Sandbox, Somnium Crytovoxels and Upland.

Tytan intends to acquire as many LAND blocks as it could lay its hands on before the end of 2021.

Tytan intend to start its search for lands in Sandbox. The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. The Sandbox Metaverse comprises a map made up of 166,464 LANDS. LAND owners can host contests and events, stake (SAND) to earn and customize assets, monetize assets and experiences, vote in the Metaverse governance, play games that you or others create, and more.

The Metaverse continues to take the crypto world by storm with its amazing technology that enables users’ imagination to come to life. The Sandbox (SAND), a blockchain-based virtual network, looks like the go-to crypto space because of its aggressive performance in the market. In addition, the SAND network continues to develop its platform and provide new use cases to all its users in the network. SAND and other land developers are offering exclusive NFTs to all its community participants. These events can be a factor to be considered in the ever-growing ecosystem of the Sandbox.

About Tytan Cybernetics, Inc.

Tytan Cybernetics, Inc. is a holding company for a technologically innovative Electric Vehicle, Fintech, Ai, Robotics, Drones, Distressed assets, and Business opportunities within the high growth, Fintech, Ai, Health, Sports and Entertainment industries with focus to invest and bring to market the next generation of high-performance state-of-the-art products and services. The company’s current and expanding technology portfolio includes Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R"), with businesses and operations in North America and Asia. With a commitment to revolutionary technology, Tytan Cybernetics is in the process of cultivating prosperous technologies to enhance consumer’s cybernetic experience.

