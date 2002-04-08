BC Washouts: CN Network Productivity Returns to Normal Range, Community Support and Assistance Remains Ongoing

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) announced today that the productivity and capacity of its network in BC has nearly returned to pre-washout levels as crews continue to work around the clock.



During the three-week period between November 14, 2021 and December 4, 2021, when CN’s network was shut down, the Company experienced 58 outages over a 150-mile stretch. The railroad mobilized over 400 employees and contractors and over 110 pieces of heavy equipment, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to get the rail line back into service. 282,000 cubic yards of rock, earth, and backfill materials were moved to rebuild damaged locations, the equivalent of over 25,000 truckloads. Despite significant setbacks, including a recent stoppage near Jasper and cold weather in the Prairies, operating metrics are pointing towards successful recovery efforts approximately two weeks after the network reopened.

The Company also worked closely with emergency management officials to provide assistance to British Columbians impacted by the weather. Working with partners, CN helped evacuate hundreds of stranded residents, brought urgent medical care to areas cut off by floods, and delivered much needed medical equipment to locations isolated by the water. CN also donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia floods and extreme weather appeal.

CN was also able to use its exclusive access to the Port of Prince Rupert to move goods. Resources and staffing levels were increased to keep Canadian natural resources moving to markets as well as keeping consumer goods from overseas flowing to communities across North America.

“We could not be prouder of the remarkable work done by our railroaders and suppliers to get goods moving again while also answering the call to help out neighbours in times of need. The strategic capital investments we made in our capacity over the last few years has once again enabled us to be resilient and recover quickly. We know that there remains work ahead of us to get supply chains back in balance. We are committed to getting the job done and we are encouraged by the results to date and the operating metrics which demonstrate that we are achieving success in restoring close to normal productivity.”

- JJ Ruest, President and Chief executive officer of CN



Forward-Looking Statements

