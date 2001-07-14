Logo
Zurn Water Solutions Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today it joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Joining the initiative aligns with Zurn Water Solutions’ recent transition to a pure-play water solutions company that provides a premier ecosystem of products and solutions that protect human health and the environment. Zurn Water Solutions operates as an inherently sustainable company by providing water solutions to customers while conducting business in a safe way for its employees and communities.

“Our participation in the UN Global Compact connects with our core values and our commitment to water, amplifying our deep heritage of environmental stewardship,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zurn Water Solutions. “With the broadest portfolio of product offerings within water safety and control, hygienic and environmental and flow systems, we are able to help customers save water and protect the environment. Our ecosystem of products and solutions delivers value to our customers while also helping them achieve their sustainability goals, done in a way where we also positively impact the environment.”

Zurn Water Solutions will continue to expand upon and leverage the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact across its ESG strategies, policies, and procedures to continue a culture of integrity while promoting long-term sustainability.

In addition to the UN Global Compact principles, Zurn Water Solutions has made sustainably inspired commitments to:

  • Promote environmental stewardship for our customers and the planet
  • Enhance the overall health, safety, and welfare of our associates
  • Invest in people and create an inclusive work environment
  • Support the communities in which Zurn Water Solutions operates

Participation in the UN Global Compact further strengthens Zurn Water Solutions’ ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which is overseen by the ESG Committee of the Board of Directors. Zurn Water Solutions looks forward to continued disclosure on ESG practices in the release of the company’s annual Sustainability Report in early 2022.

About Zurn Water Solutions
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.zurnwatersolutions.com.

About the United Nations Global Compact
The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005728/en/

