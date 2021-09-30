Boxer Capital, Llc Buys Tyra Biosciences Inc, Tango Therapeutics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Sells Seagen Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Therapeutics Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: TYRA, TNGX, BPMC, FULC, TPTX, IOVA, NUVL, PRTA, PNT, ELEV, ERAS, LABD, SRZN,
- Added Positions: KNTE, CNTA,
- Reduced Positions: SLDB, GOSS,
- Sold Out: SGEN, AMRN, RACA, KDMN, AGEN, BMRN, MREO, CERE, CBAY, PSTX, ESPR, IMVT, MTNB, QURE, MIRM, AGLE, CHFW.U, BOLT, BOLT, ZGNX,
For the details of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of BOXER CAPITAL, LLC
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 2,000,000 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio.
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 764,188 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 2,075,905 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 4,345,016 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) - 6,323,359 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tyra Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $26, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 6,323,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tango Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 6,871,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $61 and $81.99, with an estimated average price of $71.44. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Boxer Capital, Llc initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,847,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA)
Boxer Capital, Llc added to a holding in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC by 47.55%. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,334,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $142.45 and $169.82, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $4.91.Sold Out: Therapeutics Acquisition Corp (RACA)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $10.27, with an estimated average price of $10.27.Sold Out: (KDMN)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.55 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $5.66.Sold Out: Agenus Inc (AGEN)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Agenus Inc. The sale prices were between $4.98 and $6.63, with an estimated average price of $5.76.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Boxer Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.
