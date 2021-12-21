Logo
Vertical Announces Flow Through Financing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (

TSXV:VERT, Financial) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 13,000,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,950,000.

Each flow-through unit shall be comprised of one common share of the company issued on a flow-through basis and one transferrable common share purchase warrant, exercisable for 2 years from the date of closing, to be issued on a non-flow-through basis. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of VERT at a price of $0.16 for the first 12 months following the closing of the offering and at a price of $0.25 thereafter. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, in the event that the trading price of the Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Venture Market (the "TSXV") reaches $0.31 per Share on any single day, the Corporation may, at its option, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release", and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the later of (i) the date on which the Acceleration Notice is sent to warrant holders, and (ii) the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release. The flow-through shares will qualify as flow-through shares (within the meaning of Subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and Section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec).

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679010/Vertical-Announces-Flow-Through-Financing

img.ashx?id=679010

