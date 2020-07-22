SBTX, SNAP & NVAX – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ( SBTX)

Class Period: December 3, 2020 - September 10, 2021

Deadline: January 4, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sbtx

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Snap Inc. (: SNAP)

Class Period: July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021

Deadline: January 10, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/snap.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple’s privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company’s advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple’s privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple’s privacy changes had on the Company’s advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 - October 19, 2021

Deadline: January 11, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nvax.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (3) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

