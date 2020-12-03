SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SBTX

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SBTX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBTX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Seattle Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01499, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Pomerantz_Logo.jpg

If you are a shareholder who purchased Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO and Silverback securities during the Class Period, you have until January 4, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Silverback, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

The complaint alleges that, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Silverback's lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050's commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On September 13, 2021, Silverback issued a press release "announc[ing] that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021" and advising that "[t]he accepted abstract . . . is now available on the ESMO website." Per the accepted abstract (the "Abstract"), while there was a manageable safety profile for the Company's experimental therapy, SBT6050 yielded only one partial response among 14 HER2-positive solid tumors.

On this news, Silverback's stock price fell $4.54 per share, or 23.35%, to close at $14.90 per share on September 13, 2021.

As of the time this Complaint was filed, the price of Silverback common stock continues to trade below the $21.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

favicon.png?sn=DC15033&sd=2021-12-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-silverback-therapeutics-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--sbtx-301449499.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC15033&Transmission_Id=202112212206PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC15033&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment