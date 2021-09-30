Ares Management Llc Buys Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF,

- New Purchases: IEA, TCPC, AR, JETS, SAFM, ALGT, DAL, TPVG,
- Added Positions: CCO, PNNT, BBDC, ORCC, OCSL, NMFC, GBDC, FSK, ARCC, BKCC, TSLX, FTSI, SLRC, TRIN, SCM, BCSF,
- Reduced Positions: CRC, XOG, WHF, SMLP,
- Sold Out: VYM, IDV, EFV, CHPT, CHPT, VNQ, VNQI, VWOB, VEI, EMLC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 32.57% of the total portfolio.
- The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio.
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 11,288,922 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 11,821,039 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 46,774,772 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 11,821,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.36 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $187.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.94 and $208.17, with an estimated average price of $191.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pennant Park Investment Corp (PNNT)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,415,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 609,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Reduced: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.07%. Ares Management Llc still held 11,288,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: (XOG)
Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Ares Management Llc still held 227,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF)
Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in WhiteHorse Finance Inc by 33.04%. The sale prices were between $14.94 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ares Management Llc still held 295,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.
