Ares Management Llc Buys Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, Sells California Resources Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Pennant Park Investment Corp, New Mountain Finance Corp, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp, Antero Resources Corp, sells California Resources Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, , BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, WhiteHorse Finance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q3, Ares Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 32.57% of the total portfolio. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 23.16% of the total portfolio. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 11,288,922 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA) - 11,821,039 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 46,774,772 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 11,821,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.36 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $24.62, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.06 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $188.72. The stock is now traded at around $187.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $174.94 and $208.17, with an estimated average price of $191.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Pennant Park Investment Corp by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $6.57. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,415,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in New Mountain Finance Corp by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 609,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $49.8 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $51.81.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.91 and $32.98, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $56.04 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in California Resources Corp by 20.32%. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $43, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.07%. Ares Management Llc still held 11,288,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in by 20.87%. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $57.79, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Ares Management Llc still held 227,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in WhiteHorse Finance Inc by 33.04%. The sale prices were between $14.94 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Ares Management Llc still held 295,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.