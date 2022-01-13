Logo
Celyad Oncology Announces January 2022 Conference Schedule

GuruFocusNews
3 minutes ago
MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate virtually in the following conference in January 2022:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference
Dates: Monday, January 10 to Thursday, January 13, 2022
Presentation: On-demand starting January 10, 7 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical activity and safety and tolerability of CYAD-211 and expectations regarding enrollment and the announcement of additional clinical data, and the clinical activity and safety and tolerability of the CYAD-02 and CYAD-101 programs. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in the latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Sara ZelkovicDaniel Ferry
Communications & Investor Relations DirectorManaging Director
Celyad OncologyLifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected][email protected]


