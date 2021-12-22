Logo
DFDS extends its record order with another 25 electric trucks from Volvo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks has received an order for an additional 25 heavy electric trucks from DFDS, Northern Europe'slargest shipping and logistics company. The new vehicles are on top of the record order of 100 Volvo FM electric trucks that was made in October, adding up to a total of 125 electric trucks for DFDS.

"Once again, DFDS has confirmed its great trust in our partnership and technology with this order for an additional 25 Volvo FM Electric trucks. We are very proud and happy that it is so clearly becoming a competitive advantage for transporters to be able to offer electric, sustainable transports. This is very encouraging for Volvo Trucks, for our customers and for the climate," comments Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Delivery of the vehicles is planned to commence in Q4 2022. The new trucks will be used for transports in the DFDS logistics system in Europe.

"Green investments in the heavy transport industry are a prerequisite to reach the emissions reductions needed for DFDS, our customers, and society in general. Our partnership with Volvo Trucks allows DFDS to offer further low-emission transport solutions, already in high demand among customers. We hope such investments will increase the demand for green infrastructure solutions across Europe," says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division at DFDS.

With a Volvo FM Electric truck, it´s possible to drive up to 500 km during a workday, with a fast top-up charge, for example during the lunch break. The Volvo FM Electric has a gross combination weight of up to 44 tons and can be charged both overnight at the home-depot and via high power fast charging on route.

Volvo Trucks started serial production of electric trucks in 2019, as one of the very first truck brands to do so. The product range now includes six electric truck models – the Volvo FH, Volvo FM, Volvo FMX, Volvo FE, Volvo FL and the Volvo VNR, sold in North America.

Of the electric trucks (16 tonnes and heavier) registered in Europe so far this year, Volvo Trucks has a market share of just over 40%.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29 or
Jan Strandhede, Media Relations Volvo Trucks, [email protected], +46 31 3233715, +46 765 533715

Link to images here.

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/dfds-extends-its-record-order-with-another-25-electric-trucks-from-volvo,c3476892

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3476892/1513416.pdf

211222-dfds-extends-its-record-order-with-another-25-electric-trucks-from-volvo-pressrelease-eng

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/image-volvo-trucks-largest-order-dfds,c2995376

image-volvo-trucks-largest-order-dfds

favicon.png?sn=IO15316&sd=2021-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfds-extends-its-record-order-with-another-25-electric-trucks-from-volvo-301449643.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO15316&Transmission_Id=202112220219PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO15316&DateId=20211222
