Bundesliga International and Sportradar extend long-term partnership to further enhance fan engagement with German topflight football

FRANKFURT, Germany and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Sportradar ( SRAD), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans, have agreed to a five-year extension of their long-term partnership with a focus on providing fans with greater access to German football’s top leagues.

The Bundesliga is the world’s fastest growing professional football league with more than 1 billion fans around the globe. As the official provider of betting and streaming rights for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 outside the US and DACH regions until the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Sportradar will sublicence the rights for moving images from those competitions to its network of sportsbook operators. The agreement further enables Sportradar to continue to collect and distribute live match data, providing its customers with access to a fast, accurate and reliable feed.

Over the course of the agreement, Sportradar will provide bookmakers with a range of innovative tools that will enhance the way fans experience and interact with international Bundesliga content. This includes allowing sportsbook operators to provide their clients with video clips of Bundesliga matches through the Live Video Notification solution, an AI-driven sports video technology that delivers rich media content direct to fans’ mobile phones via an instantaneous push notification.

Finally, Sportradar has launched Virtual Sports Bundesliga, a first of its kind, AI driven virtual sports gaming solution that integrates real match video highlights from 3,500 Bundesliga archive matches to create an interactive gaming experience for fans. A team of more than 100 Sportradar specialist data operators edited 10 years’ worth of video content into dynamic event clips such as players entering the pitch, scoring goals or stepping up to take a penalty.

Robert Klein, Bundesliga International CEO said: “This is a long-term and trusted partnership, built up over many years and with a shared vision for excellence. We see this extension with Sportradar as a blend of working with established partners to create innovative opportunities and products.”

Ed Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer, Sportradar said: “For the best part of two decades, Sportradar has enjoyed a successful partnership with Bundesliga International and the DFL, working closely together to deliver the highest quality products available in market. These rights remain an important part of our portfolio and we’re excited to embark on the next phase of the relationship, using our market leading technologies developed specifically for the world of sport to help Bundesliga International develop new and exciting ways to engage fans around the world.”

This deal extends a successful relationship that began more than 15 years ago, with a multi-year partnership that included international broadcast and betting rights.

About Bundesliga International

Bundesliga International is a full subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and responsible for connecting and inspiring football fans around the globe. Its main focus is to drive internationalisation by driving passion for the Bundesliga with contagious content using the highest technical innovation standards. Bundesliga International is marketing the audiovisual, sponsorship (partnership) rights, brand and digital licenses through a global network of 80 partners.

About the Bundesliga

The Bundesliga is the premier professional association football league in Germany. Established in 1963, the Bundesliga is comprised of 18 teams which operate on a system of promotion and relegation with the Bundesliga 2.

About Sportradar

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports-betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

