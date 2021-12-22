Logo
Clarivate Acquires Patient Connect, Furthering Position as a Leading Provider of Patient-Centric Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021

Expanded global offerings allow life science companies to make confident, data-driven decisions tailored to their patient populations

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (

NYSE:CLVT, Financial), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has acquired Patient Connect, a provider of patient engagement solutions that enable the measurement of clinical and commercial outcomes and inform the advancement of healthcare.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

Patient Connect patient engagement solutions improve patient outcomes by delivering clinical messaging to physicians and pharmacists at the point of patient contact. Clinical messaging is delivered in physician and pharmacist workflows, to help guide patients to better understand their treatment and disease and empower them to make informed healthcare decisions. Patient Connect has a global reach of 834,000 physicians, 600,000 pharmacists and 1,000,000,000 patients, by point of contact.

From drug discovery, clinical development and portfolio strategy through commercial planning, market access and customer engagement, Clarivate offers a wide variety of solutions providing end-to-end research intelligence to life science organizations. Clarivate real world data (RWD) products paired with Patient Connect insights will provide life science companies with global patient journey information. The acquisition addresses the increasing need for global personalized data that helps life science companies understand patient populations, supports compliant patient journey analyses and brings life-saving treatments to market. 

Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Science Group, Clarivate: "By combining patient journey data, therapeutic area expertise, artificial intelligence and analytics in ways that unlock hidden insights, enable informed decision-making and accelerate innovation, Clarivate empowers life science organizations to make more confident decisions along the entire drug lifecycle. The combination of Patient Connect global patient-level data with the Clarivate customer engagement suite of life science intelligence solutions will fill a critical need for RWD coverage in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific and Latin America."

Zoe Baker, Founder and Co-CEO, Patient Connect: "This acquisition serves to provide life science firms with insights to inform the advancement of healthcare through integrated patient journey insights, leveraging Clarivate solutions paired with analytics from Patient Connect. The integration of Patient Connect products with Clarivate assets will further facilitate patient engagement, drive behavioral change and empower healthcare professionals to optimize care."

Following the successful acquisition and integration of Decision Resources Group (DRG) in 2020, and Bioinfogate earlier this year, Clarivate continues to invest in high-value, real world data, information and deep subject matter and technical expertise. Clarivate will continue to create exceptional value for customers through expanded global offerings focused on integrating patient journey insights found in Clarivate customer engagement solutions with data and analytics from Patient Connect. The acquisition will enable mission-critical information and insights to be delivered to life science organizations, inform the commercialization of life-changing therapies and support life science companies in improving patient outcomes.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.  

About Patient Connect
Patient Connect is an international company specializing in HCP engagement and patient support via digital messaging within the physician's and pharmacist's workflows. The physician channel supports HCP decision-making and actions within the natural workflow of a prescribing cycle, including patient selection, Rx choice and facilitation of primary compliance. Since 2004, Patient Connect has supported and empowered patients, across numerous therapeutic areas, encouraging them to make better decisions about their health. Through the pharmacy channel, Patient Connect drives measurably improved patient adherence, supports adjunctive therapy, facilitates patient choice, contributes to real world evidence (RWE) through primary research and matches patients to clinical studies or support programs. At all times, Patient Connect uses clinical data to design and optimize programs, to objectively measure impact; and to provide powerful, patient-level insights.

For more information, visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated events and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of the control of Clarivate that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact
Catherine Daniel, Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare  
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Donohue, Head of Investor Relations  
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL15129&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-acquires-patient-connect-furthering-position-as-a-leading-provider-of-patient-centric-solutions-301449541.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

