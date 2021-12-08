Logo
Onion Global Awarded the 2021 Annual China Consumption Industry Influential Brand Enterprise Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it has won the 2021 Annual China Consumption Industry Influential Brand Enterprise Award at the 17th Industry Development Forum, Digital Economy and Business Model Innovation Summit (the "Summit"), held in Tianjin, China, on December 8, 2021. The Company also presented a keynote speech on Onion Global's innovative concept of integrating "consumers, products, and channels" with its superior brand's portfolio matrix, which drew great attention and recognition from the attendees.

More than 300 participants attended the Summit, including economists, industry experts, and senior executives from major domestic companies to discuss how enterprises should accomplish fresh transformations and innovations in the digital era. Enterprise representatives comprehensively demonstrated their latest improvements and innovational achievements from new technologies, services, products, and business models through speeches and Ted Talks.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global commented, "The award is an affirmation and recognition of Onion Global's capabilities to effectively incubate and manage global brands. By leveraging our competencies in brands R&D, incubation, and marketing to reach consumers throughout the entire brand's operational value chain from the upstream, middle, and downstream, we have successfully built our own private label brand matrix called 'Luca Brand' which now operates more than 30 brands. This again proves the sustainability of the Company's long-term vision for investing in positioning the business in the new consumption sector. Onion Global selects top-notch global partners through investments, acquisitions, and joint R&D programs to empower brand incubation and omni-channel marketing and builds a solid foundation for establishing a long-term brand image in the China market. The company's Luca Brands will focus on three areas including smart lifestyle, healthy foods, and biotech products, and will strategically cooperate with the world-leading manufacturers and laboratories to co-develop cutting-edge functional skincare, body care, and health products in the big healthcare sector."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets, and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable, and future brands, which we refer to as "3F brands," to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Onion Global Ltd.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
Mr. Eric Yuan
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548

In the United States:
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-480-614-3004

favicon.png?sn=CN15284&sd=2021-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onion-global-awarded-the-2021-annual-china-consumption-industry-influential-brand-enterprise-award-301449613.html

SOURCE Onion Global Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15284&Transmission_Id=202112220300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15284&DateId=20211222
