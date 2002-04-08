Logo
Himax Industry-Leading Automotive Local Dimming TCON Solution Universally Adopted on Novel Automotive Display

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Demonstrations will be available at CES 2022, January 5-8 in Las Vegas

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its universally adopted industry-leading timing controller (“TCON”), HX8880-D/E Series, will be showcased with various global dominant panel makers, Tier-1 suppliers, and major automotive partners at CES 2022 from January 5 to January 8 in Las Vegas. Himax HX8880-D/E Series features the state-of-the-art local dimming function that can support ultra-high resolution and high contrast panels for automotive applications. Himax HX8880-D has already entered production in numbers of premium car models. The next generation HX8880-E is set to enter full scale production by mid-2022.

The HX8880-E local dimming TCON is equipped with high-speed P2P transmission interface and provides image processing functions, including Over-Drive that indispensably improves sluggish response characteristics of the liquid crystal displays, and Demura that reduces the luminance non-uniformity for curved automotive display. The HX8880-E, in collaborating with Himax industry-leading automotive TDDI, can support super high resolution, up to 7K1K, and larger sized displays, more than 30 inches, for modish automotive interior design. Most importantly, Himax HX8880-E can couple with mini-LED backlight to reach thousands of dimming zones or with dual-cell structured panel to enable millions of dimming partitions. Both will offer superior homogenous light distribution and/or compelling true black, HDR and contrast enhancement with extreme low power and thermal reduction benefits. This feature is of particular importance for display to show highly contrasted information when driving under highly illuminating sunlight and provides better driver safety protection. In addition to providing the standard TCON, Himax also offers customized TCON solutions based on customers’ diverse requirements. Given its outstanding performance, numerous panel makers and Tier-1 suppliers from the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea are enthusiastically cooperating with Himax and have successfully adopted Himax local dimming TCON technology inside their latest flagship car models.

Furthermore, to adhere to the strict automotive-grade supply chain management requirements, Himax collaboratively works with worldwide leading LED driver suppliers, such as Texas Instruments, ROHM, Renesas Electronics, Analog Devices Inc., Macroblock, and many others to complete the qualification processes for panel design. Himax’s partnership with leading LED driver suppliers allows both parties to be at the forefront of automotive innovation for newly launched vehicles. Live demos of the automotive display incorporating Himax HX8880 TCON Series and LED driver solution will be showcased in partner’s booths at CES 2022.

“We are energized to see the increasing numbers of validation and deployment of our HX8880-D/E TCON across panel houses, numerous Tier-1s and leading car brands,” said Jordan Wu, President and CEO of Himax Technologies. “Our local dimming TCON solution has been proven in various customers’ new vehicles. We are pleased to report we recently secured many other marquee design wins with all valuable automotive business partners. We continue to keep our competitive position in automotive market where our technological prowess, bundling TCON and display driver, continues to separate us from rivals for the next generation display for automotive. We expect our automotive TCON will be one of Himax major automotive business growers in the near future,” concluded Jordan Wu.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. ( HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,021 patents granted and 498 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-6-505-0880
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: [email protected]
www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: [email protected]
www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director
Investor Relations - US Representative
MZ North America
Tel: +1-312-261-6430
Email: [email protected]
www.mzgroup.us

