Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LIZHI Podcast Named Outstanding Partner of Huawei Smart Car Solutions in 2021

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huawei held its virtual "2021 Huawei Smart Car Solutions Ecological Forum" (the “Forum”) on December 21st, 2021. LIZHI Podcast, the vertical podcast platform of LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") ( LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, was selected by Huawei as one of its "2021 Huawei Smart Car Solutions’ Outstanding Partners" during the Forum.

The Forum gathered partners in the automotive industry, including auto companies, industry organizations, platform partners, and application service providers to share industry insights.

Earlier this year, LIZHI Podcast was successfully integrated into the Huawei HarmonyOS ecosystem, incorporating innovative voice control features such as voice search and voice-activated control. The collaboration between Huawei and LIZHI also marked the debut of LIZHI Podcast’s “one-click seamless connectivity” feature, which supports the cross-screen connection and use of LIZHI Podcast between HarmonyOS-equipped devices for an uninterrupted podcast experience.

In 2021, LIZHI has been dedicated to technology innovation in the field of in-vehicle podcasts; improving and optimizing the auto entertainment experience; and cooperating with many auto companies and Internet of Vehicles platforms to further increase the range of products available for in-vehicle audio systems. Moving forward, LIZHI will work with Huawei’s HarmonyOS to explore increased engagement with more end-users and in a greater variety of scenarios, as well as create a boutique podcast platform with innovative products and technologies that provide users with a better audio experience.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit:http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

