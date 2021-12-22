Walker & Dunlop Structures $26 Million Construction Loan for Luxury Build-for-Rent Homes in Las Vegas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Walker & Dunlop Structures $26 Million Construction Loan for Luxury Build-for-Rent Homes in Las Vegas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 22, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $26,298,388in financing for Seneca at Southern Highlands, a 50-unit, luxury build-for-rent (BFR) community to be constructed in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first home will be delivered in September 2022, and the fully completed development will be finalized in May 2023.

Walker_Dunlop_Seneca_at_Southern_Highlands.jpg

Keaton Merrell, Jim Pierson, and Shannon Hersker, of Walker & Dunlop's Phoenix-based capital markets team, arranged the non-recourse construction financing on behalf of their client, Seneca. The team collaborated across the Walker & Dunlop platform, partnering with Heather McClure, of the firm's Dallas-based structured finance group to identify the ideal lender. The final terms of the loan included a three-year term with interest-only payments at a very competitive rate.

"Working with Keaton and the Walker & Dunlop team has been a great experience and we were presented with multiple competitive financing options. We look forward to working together again soon and we're thrilled to move forward with the construction of our latest Seneca neighborhood," noted Michael Stuhmer, Principal at Seneca. "We are hyper focused on developing homes and communities that serve the resident by merging maintenance-free solutions, tech-enabled functionality, and personalized design within a rented-home experience."

Ms. Hersker commented, "Our team has been tracking the growth of the BFR sector and financing deals across the U.S. for several years now. We are currently working on financing BFR assets in over a dozen municipalities nationally. Like all of these places, the Las Vegas MSA is a natural fit for this asset class, and we were pleased to put our knowledge and experience to work for our client."

Stretching across 10 acres and 119,500 rentable square feet, Seneca at Southern Highlands is an upscale townhome-style community that caters to young families and older renters alike. Positioned on a hillside with views of the Las Vegas Strip, the neighborhood will include 25 three-bedroom, two-bathroom units and 25 four-bedroom, three-bathroom units. Each home will feature a two-car garage and a private backyard. Property amenities feature a private gated entry, walking trails, an elevated common area with a community garden, and a private dog park

Walker & Dunlop's BFR & SFR Practice Group is comprised of 12 experts strategically positioned across the business to finance and sell these specialty communities. Our national team provides expert guidance on property sales, debt origination, and the structuring of equity to generate optimal returns and strategic relationships for our clients. The team is active with over fifty groups in the space, which range from institutional clients, homebuilders, multifamily developers, and individual investors. With an active pipeline of over $1.9 billion of transaction volume, the team has extensive experience executing on lending, capital brokerage, or investment sales opportunities. For more information on our Build-for-Rent practice group or to connect with an advisor, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

favicon.png?sn=PH15240&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-structures-26-million-construction-loan-for-luxury-build-for-rent-homes-in-las-vegas-301449591.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15240&Transmission_Id=202112220635PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15240&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment