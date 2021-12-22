Logo
BD Announces New Distribution and Retail Partners for BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tests now available online through Everly Health and in-store at Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, and Fresco y Más

PR Newswire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical company, today announced the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test is now available for purchase through Everly Health, a digital health company at the forefront of the virtual diagnostics-driven care industry, and Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie stores, a leading grocery store serving the southeastern United States.

VAH_box_only.jpg

Also available for purchase on Amazon.com, the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test is the first at-home COVID-19 test to use a smartphone camera and app to capture and interpret results, eliminating the human subjectivity in other visually read at-home antigen tests.

"Reliable and widely available testing remains one of the most important measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and have rapid test results to support decision-making by your healthcare provider," said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD. "Distributors and retailers such as Everly Health and Southeastern Grocers play an important role in the fight against the virus by providing broad, convenient access to at-home tests. With family gatherings and holiday parties on the near horizon, detection of COVID-19 is more important than ever."

Fresco y Más, Harvey's Supermarket and Winn-Dixie
Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores now offer tests to consumers in all in-store pharmacy departments at more than 230 grocery store locations.

Gayle Shields, vice president of Pharmacy for Southeastern Grocers said, "Our communities throughout the Southeast continue to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection. At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to making the best quality products available for our customers. We are proud to partner with BD to help protect our communities and stop the spread of the virus."

The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test uses the Scanwell mobile app on a smartphone to interpret and provide a digital display of testing results in 15 minutes. The test is also one of the only at-home tests to fully automate reporting of results to federal and state public health agencies and provides a streamlined experience for optional reporting to businesses and schools. The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test comes with two tests in each box to facilitate serial testing.

Everly Health
Everly Health offers tests to businesses, government agencies and consumers through their subsidiaries, Everlywell and Everly Health Solutions. Tests are available directly to consumers on everlywell.com and available to enterprise customers through everlyhealthsolutions.com/covid-19.

When purchased through Everly Health Solutions, the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test integrates seamlessly with Everly Health Solutions' proprietary COVID-19 platform to give organizations the ability to send at-home tests to individuals, securely view test results for both PCR and rapid tests purchased through the company and help manage all elements of a COVID testing program.

"Convenient at-home rapid testing is one of the best tools our country has to combat COVID-19 and protect our workplaces and schools," said Bill Paquin, general manager of Everly Health Solutions, Everly Health's enterprise division. "Now with the launch of the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test on our site and platform, we're pleased to offer organizations the ability to send rapid at-home tests to their members and easily keep track of the results on a single comprehensive platform."

About the BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test
The BD Veritor™ At-Home COVID-19 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of IVDs for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About Everly Health
Everly Health's mission is to deliver better care for better health by providing modern, diagnostics-driven care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is parent company to the following brands: Everlywell, which is focused on providing consumers access to convenient and affordable lab testing; Natalist, the women's health brand offering conception and pregnancy essentials with a net-zero plastic footprint; and Everly Health Solutions, which offers industry stakeholders a set of solutions -- from technology enablement to logistics, compliance, and clinical expertise -- that provides a seamless infrastructure to scale high-quality, people-focused care, starting with diagnostics. The company also operates a 50-state clinician network to provide telehealth services for a wide range of clients, including many of the largest health plans in the nation.

About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and WinnDixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com. ###

Contacts:

Brooke Houston

Nadia Goncalves

BD Public Relations

BD Investor Relations

908-500-0555

201.847.5378

[email protected]

[email protected]

BD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY15075&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-announces-new-distribution-and-retail-partners-for-bd-veritor-at-home-covid-19-test-301449588.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15075&Transmission_Id=202112220650PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15075&DateId=20211222
