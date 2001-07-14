908 Devices Teams With World-Renowned Guardian Centers of Georgia for First Responder Training

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

908 Devices Teams With World-Renowned Guardian Centers of Georgia for First Responder Training

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

908+Devices (NASDAQ:MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it is teaming with Guardian+Centers+of+Georgia, a world-renowned training facility that specializes in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) programs. Trusted by thousands of first responders, Guardian Centers of Georgia educates clientele with classroom-based courses and realistic practicum experience to identify, analyze and respond to new and evolving threats. Guardian Centers of Georgia’s use of 908+Devices+MX908 has been integral to this training, particularly given the MX908’s trace detection capabilities that identify hazardous materials in real-time.

“Our programs seek to give trainees critical information quickly so they can make sound decisions in high-stress environments,” said Tim Maloney, EVP of Operations and Training at the Guardian Centers of Georgia. “The MX908 gives us a level of confidence that can affect change, which isn’t possible with other tools. That, in turn, increases speed, efficacy and accuracy, which are essential for highly sensitive field work, and ensures first responders are safe no matter the threat they encounter. We look forward to growing our relationship with 908 Devices and continuing to serve as the premier training facility for CBRNE and disaster preparedness.”

The MX908 is a handheld device that identifies trace elements of solid, liquid, vapor or aerosol in seconds. Its portability, speed and ease of use make it an ideal tool to use in the field, replacing other technologies that aren’t as accurate or intuitive. Users simply prepare their sample, input it in the MX908 and receive an on-screen alert with the substance makeup as well as more details to understand the scope of the threat. As a critical-to-life device, the MX908 is used in the Guardian Centers’ training program – both the classroom portion and field scenarios – to quickly identify chemicals and drugs.

“Our MX908 device is used by government agencies, police departments and specialized teams to quickly detect hazardous materials and keep the public safe,” said John Kenneweg, Vice President of Government at 908 Devices. “Given the extensive training Guardian Centers of Georgia conducts, it has been a natural evolution to team with them as they educate thousands of global first responders on the tactics, techniques and procedures to successfully execute downrange operations safely and effectively. It’s yet another part of our journey to democratize mass spec and we’re proud to support Guardian Centers of Georgia in their training efforts.”

To learn more about the MX908 and 908 Devices, visit: 908devices.com. To learn more about Guardian Centers of Georgia and their CBRNE programs, visit guardiancenters.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005091r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005091/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment