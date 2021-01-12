Significant 2021 Wins: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Its Branded Product Division City Trees Takes First Place Wins of High Times Cannabis Cup, in Two Categories

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today proudly announced that City Trees won two first place awards at the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup: People's Choice Edition. The largest pool of judges in history have awarded City Trees wins in the categories of Sativa Concentrates: Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Sauce, and Sativa Vape Pens: Apricot Crumble Sativa Live Resin Vape.

"This is a fantastic way to cap off a record year for City Trees. Our team is dedicated to producing the highest quality products from our state of the art innovation lab, and these awards are further testament to our hard work and dedication to our craft. We take pride in choosing the best cultivators to source fresh frozen and for this limited edition we knew The Grower Circle was a perfect fit to leverage our respective strengths to produce award winning products." Said, Director of Laboratory Operations, Dominick Monaco, Pharm.D.

City Trees award-winning and limited release products will be available to purchase from a small group of hand-picked retail accounts that have supported City Trees over the past year. Apricot Crumble Live Resin sauce and Apricot Crumble Live Resin cartridges feature a multidimensional flavor profile, with high levels of terpinolene, myrcene, and limonene which provide for bright and fresh notes of citrus, layered with notes of pine. Floral and herbaceous, this concentrate is reminiscent of warm pie cooling in a bakery.

Beyond these two awards City Trees has had a record breaking year and accumulated several accolades including:

Awarded top-performing brand of Nevada, November 2021 by Leaflink, which considers data and analytics across a multitude categories, states, and markets

Milestone reached of selling over one million dollars of one gram cartridges in 90 days, 09/02-12/01-2021

Recognized as winner for fastest growing THC Distillate and top-selling THC Distillate in Leaflink List, 2021 in the concentrate category

Continued to hold ranking of number one selling tincture brand in the state of Nevada according to BDS Analytics

Number one brand for the entire concentrate category in units sold in the state of Nevada during October, selling over 46,000 units, according to BDS Analytics

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSA

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain ''forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and ''forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the ''forward-looking statements''). These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the uncertainties associated with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the timing of vaccinations, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as ''may,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''intends,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''goals,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''predicts,'' ''potential,'' or ''continue'' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Jeff Binder

President and COO

Andrew Glashow

888-438-9132

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679043/Significant-2021-Wins-CLS-Holdings-USA-Inc-Announces-Its-Branded-Product-Division-City-Trees-Takes-First-Place-Wins-of-High-Times-Cannabis-Cup-in-Two-Categories





