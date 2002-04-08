Logo
Cerence Drives Enhanced Intelligence, Including New Electric Vehicle Use Cases, in MBUX in the Mercedes-Benz EQS

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In addition, Mercedes-Benz first automaker to deploy Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Mercedes-Benz AG has selected Cerence to provide enhanced capabilities, including conversational AI-powered electric vehicle use cases and Cerence Emergency Vehicle Detection (EVD), within its intuitive multimedia system, MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience – in the new Mercedes-Benz EQS, the first all-electric luxury sedan from the Mercedes-EQ lineup.

Building on the companies’ partnership on the next-gen MBUX introduced last year, MBUX in the Mercedes-Benz EQS features a new set of electric vehicle-related capabilities and use cases powered by Cerence that simplify the EV ownership experience for Mercedes-Benz EQS drivers. With deep integration with the car and its sensors, drivers can simply ask MBUX for important information about battery status and charging time in their natural language, with the ability to sort by parameters based on their personal preferences. Key new questions and commands include:

  • Battery status and ability to reach a destination or location (address or point-of-interest or personalized location like “home” or “work”), for example, “Is a roundtrip to work possible with my current battery?”
  • Complex, multi-step queries like “How is the traffic to Berlin?” followed by “Does my battery last until there?”
  • Find, sort, and filter EV charging locations by key factors like distance, availability, charging speed, and plug type – for example, “Find me a charging station near my destination that is free.”
  • Charging time or number of charging stops until a destination or location, for example, “How long do I need to charge to reach my destination?” or “How often do I need to charge to get home?”
  • Proactive notification of low battery and ability to extend range by limiting certain features.

In addition, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the first car to market with Cerence EVD, which integrates with MBUX to alert drivers of approaching emergency vehicles so they can adapt their driving accordingly. Cerence EVD uses the car’s existing microphones to detect varying types and styles of emergency vehicle sirens accurately and reliably. Once a siren is identified, the volume of the radio or other media is lowered, and the driver is notified visually and via audio from MBUX. If a siren is detected during autonomous driving on a highway, the vehicle is steered to the side to make way for the emergency vehicle.

“Intuitive technology and a simple, easy-to-use interface are important elements in the electric vehicle user experience as drivers demand increasingly smart and high-tech capabilities,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We’re excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz AG as they bring a new generation of luxury EVs to market with specific capabilities that make the ownership and driving experience safer and more enjoyable than ever.”

For more information about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, visit https://www.mercedes-benz.com/en/vehicles/passenger-cars/eqs/. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

