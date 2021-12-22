Victory Completes IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Victory Completes IP Survey on Its Mal-Wen Property

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed an extensive IP survey on its Mal-Wen project, located in south-central British Columbia, within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group.

The 45 km (approximate) IP survey, announced in November, has been completed, over the Mal-Wen Property. Preliminary results from the northern part of the grid indicate that two significant IP anomalies occur about 600 to 900 m east of the Mal Prospect (Figure 1). The Mal East and Far East anomalies form linear chargeability / resistivity highs about 600 m long in a north-south direction.

image.png

Figure 1 - Mal East and Far East IP anomalies.

The Mal East and Far East anomalies are similar in nature, though larger and stronger than that seen in the vicinity of the Mal Prospect (Figure 2). The Mal East and Far East anomalies occur in an area with little outcrop that is largely covered with silt or till.

image-1.png

Figure 2 - Line 3 Pseudo Section

The Mal Prospect features erratic Au and Cu mineralization associated with epidote-carbonate alteration and minor pyrite. Several drill programs have been carried out over the Mal Prospect, with the best reported results being 0.5 g/t Au over 8.8 m and 1.6% Cu over 6 m (true widths unknown). A 500 m drill program is proposed to test the Mal East and far East anomalies. More drilling may be recommended depending on the IP results from the southern half of the grid, which covers the Wen Prospect.

Additionally, Victory Resources announces that it has abandoned the Loner property in Nevada and terminated its agreement with Silver Range Resources Ltd., removing the obligation for any further payments to Silver Range. The Loner Property was initially acquired on the strength of the hypothesis put forward by Silver Range, based on soil sampling, that there could be significant mineralization adjacent to and between the known veins. Drilling encountered both narrow, erratic high grade Au mineralization similar to that seen in the workings, and larger zones of alteration that locally featured subeconomic Au grades. The location and grade of these zones appears to explain the soil anomalies. The veins and alteration zones are too small and/or low grade to be of economic interest, and there is little evidence of them being related to a larger zone.

"Victory leadership has determined that the Company's resources should be allocated to the potential that exists with Smokey Lithium and Mal-Wen, versus devoting a further portion of time, expertise and capital to further exploration on Loner," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory President and CEO. "In addition, the Company is seeking and evaluating additional properties, especially those indicating lithium and related battery minerals."

The Company also announces that Mr. David Deering's term as Director has completed, and thanks Mr. Deering for all of his efforts on Victory's behalf, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

About The Mal-Wen Exploration Property

The Mal-Wen Property consists of 7 mineral claims with a total area of 1205.97 hectares that is located about 30 km southeast of Merritt in south-central British Columbia. The Mal-Wen Property is within the eastern belt of the Nicola Group, in south-central BC, which hosts numerous alkalic porphyry deposits, including the presently producing New Afton Mine and past producers Ajax and Copper Mountain. The Mal and Wen Prospects may be peripheral expressions of a larger mineralized system that is mostly covered by overburden. Only the very northern part of this area has been covered by previous IP surveys (i.e., the area of the east Mal IP anomaly). An IP survey is proposed over the area between the Mal and Wen Prospects. Targets generated by the IP survey would then be drilled.

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Ireton, President
Telephone: +1 (236) 317 2822 or TOLL FREE 1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: [email protected]

About Victory Resources Corporation

VICTORY RESOURCES CORPORATION (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Victory Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679024/Victory-Completes-IP-Survey-on-Its-Mal-Wen-Property

img.ashx?id=679024

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment